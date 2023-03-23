March Madness enters its second weekend with six incredible days of 2023 NCAA Tournament action already in the books. We are down to the Sweet 16, and by the time Friday turns to Saturday, the Elite Eight will be left with equal opportunities to vye for the national championship.

Thursday's action kicks off a two-day bonanza of third-round play that will either see some underdogs continue to flourish, some favorites knock the Cinderella off their mantles or perhaps a mix of both.

First-year coach Jerome Tang of Kansas State goes against veteran Tom Izzo of Michigan State, UConn seeks to continue its rebound against a feisty Arkansas squad, FAU aims to continue its incredible run as the largest underdog of the night to Tennessee, and UCLA battles Gonzaga in a matchup of top-three seeds to conclude the four-game slate.

Of course, getting some extra skin in the games may help put you in the tournament spirit (if you aren't already there). Below, our CBS Sports experts have provided their insight with picks straight up and against the spread for some of the top games on Thursday's slate. Our expert brackets may offer some help on this front as well.

While surviving and advancing is clearly what matters for most, we care about whether these teams will cover their spreads, and we've tracked the season since November to be able to offer our own thoughts on every game.

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports throughout the rest of the month for NCAA Tournament coverage through the end of the Final Four. Let's take a look at our expert picks for the opening day of the second round on Saturday.

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook | All times Eastern

Sweet 16 predictions, picks

(3) Kansas State vs. (7) Michigan State

Thursday, 6:30 p.m. | TBS, March Madness Live: Off the top, we have to give credit where it is due: Michigan State has been a fabulous story. It has played incredibly well to get to this point when the odds have been very much stacked against it to do so. However ... this feels like a situation where the wrong team is favored. Kansas State is playing hot and will have the two best players (Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson) on its side. If I'm getting 2 points on that side of things? Yeah, I'm just taking them. Pick: Kansas State +2



Parrish Norlander Palm Boone Cobb Patterson Spread KSU +2 KSU +2 KSU +2 KSU +2 KSU +2 KSU +2 Straight up KSU KSU KSU KSU KSU KSU

(4) UConn vs. (8) Arkansas

Thursday, 7:15 p.m. | CBS, March Madness Live: UConn is my pick to advance, but Arkansas is my pick on the cover side. The Razorbacks have the goods in the backcourt -- led by Ricky Council IV, Devo Davis and Anthony Black -- to give this Huskies team a real push. Ultimately, I think I fall on the side that has Adama Sanogo, but if Arkansas plays this to a single possession late or even pulls off the takedown, it wouldn't be terribly surprising. Pick: Arkansas +3.5



Parrish Norlander Palm Boone Cobb Patterson Spread UCONN -3.5 UCONN -3.5 UCONN -3.5 ARK +3.5 UCONN -3.5 UCONN -3.5 Straight up UCONN UCONN UCONN UCONN UCONN UCONN

(4) Tennessee vs. (9) FAU

Thursday, 9 p.m. | TBS, March Madness Live: Without starting guard Zakai Zeigler, this feels like a spot where the Volunteers could be susceptible. FAU's guards are playing at the top of their game right now -- Johnell Davis completely took over late vs. Fairleigh Dickinson in Round 2 -- and their tenacity on defense could give the shorthanded Tennessee backcourt some troubles. The Vols scoot by, but Owls cover the number. Pick: FAU +5.5



Parrish Norlander Palm Boone Cobb Patterson Spread FAU +5.5 FAU +5.5 TENN -5.5 FAU +5.5 FAU +5.5 FAU +5.5 Straight up FAU FAU TENN TENN TENN TENN

(2) UCLA vs. (3) Gonzaga

Thursday, 9:45 p.m. | CBS, March Madness Live: This line opened at UCLA -1 and has been bet to UCLA -2 ahead of tip. Since I was already on the Gonzaga side, I'm doubling down despite the line movement towards UCLA, taking them not only to cover but also to win. At some point, the loss of defensive stalwart Jaylen Clark is going to affect UCLA, and big man Adem Bona dealing with a shoulder injury is also lingering as well. Pick: Gonzaga +2