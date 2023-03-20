The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket is down to 16 teams as the Sweet 16 tips off Thursday. There have already been stunning 2023 March Madness upsets like No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson taking down top-seeded Purdue and No. 15 seed Princeton rolling through No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 7 seed Missouri. The 2023 Sweet 16 bracket includes teams that many expected such as Alabama, Houston and Texas, but there are plenty of 2023 NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams still dancing like Princeton and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. The model nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston. It went a sizzling 23-9 straight up in the first round in 2023 and still has six of its eight Sweet 16 teams in the West and Midwest, as well as both teams in the championship matchup.

The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds, including calling No. 13 seed Furman over No. 4 seed Virginia and No. 10 seed Penn State over No. 7 seed Texas A&M this season.

Top 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 picks

One team to back in 2023 March Madness brackets: No. 4 seed Tennessee advances past the FAU Owls in a East Region Sweet 16 matchup that will be played at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The Vols limped into the NCAA Tournament 2023 without point guard Zakai Zeigler (ACL) and they were just 5-7 in their prior 12 games.

After a shaky 58-55 win over Louisiana in the first round, Tennessee surprised many by upsetting a red-hot Duke squad. Forward Olivier Nkamhoua exploded for 27 points against the Blue Devils as the Vols leaned on their physical defense and timely shooting to advance. The Vols have the edge against an FAU squad that beat Memphis on a late-game winner and then battled its way past Fairleigh Dickinson in the second round.

Another team to back in your 2023 NCAA Tournament picks: No. 7 seed Michigan State advances past No. 3 seed Kansas State in the other Sweet 16 matchup in the East. The Spartans handled No. 10 seed USC and No. 2 seed Marquette without too much difficulty in the first two rounds.

Tom Izzo has now set an all-time record with 16 NCAA Tournament wins as the lower seed. The Spartans are extremely balanced, ranking in the top 40 nationally in both offensive and defensive efficiency, per KenPom. The Spartans are predicted to pick up yet another win over a higher-seeded team as they advance in nearly 60% of simulations.

How to make 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

