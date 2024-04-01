The Final Four is officially set, and opening odds peg a clear frontrunner to come out on top in Glendale, Arizona. Not surprisingly, UConn, the No. 1 overall seed and reigning national champions, is the favorite (-195) to win the NCAA Tournament again. The Huskies are one of two top seeds still standing and the only team at minus odds in the futures market, pacing ahead of Purdue, NC State and Alabama.

The Boilermakers have the second-best odds (2/1) of winning their first national championship. The No. 11 seed Wolfpack, a true March Madness darling, have the third-best odds (16/1), followed closely by Alabama (20/1) — the betting longshot to win the title.

UConn opens as an 11-point favorite over the Crimson Tide. Dating back to last year's NCAA Tournament, the Huskies have won their last 10 postseason games by double digits. Purdue is a 9-point favorite over NC State.

The updated odds, via SportsLine consensus, can be seen below.

Final Four lines

(1) UConn -11 vs. (4) Alabama

(1) Purdue -9 vs. (11) NC State

Odds to win national title