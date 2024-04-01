Top overall seed UConn has a chance to become the first team to win back-to-back national titles since 2007 when it competes in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four. The Huskies have won 10 consecutive games in the NCAA Tournament, including a 77-52 win over No. 3 seed Illinois in the Elite Eight. They will face No. 4 seed Alabama in Saturday's nightcap at 8:49 p.m. ET in Phoenix. The action begins with a showdown between No. 1 seed Purdue and No. 11 seed NC State at 6:09 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium.

Top 2024 Final Four predictions

One of the 2024 Final Four score projections is from Thomas Casale, who is 305-179-7 (63%) in his college basketball picks over the last three seasons. He is predicting top overall seed UConn beats No. 4 seed Alabama, 88-74.

The Huskies have been untouchable in the NCAA Tournament over the last two seasons, winning 10 straight games by double-digits. They are coming off a 77-52 win over No. 3 seed Illinois, easily covering the 8.5-point spread in that Elite Eight showdown. Sophomore center Donovan Clingan posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while senior guard Cam Spencer had 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

UConn has five players scoring in double-figures and is one of the top defensive teams in college basketball, giving the Huskies an edge over an Alabama team that struggles defensively. The Crimson Tide have allowed at least 89 points in three of their four games during the NCAA Tournament and are in the Final Four for the first time in school history. They lack the defense and experience to contend with a powerhouse like UConn. See the rest of the experts' college basketball score projections here.

2024 Final Four odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Saturday, April 6

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 11 NC State (+8.5, 146)

6:09 p.m. ET

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 4 Alabama (+11.5, 161.5)

8:49 p.m. ET