The drama of the annual NBA Draft Lottery is only days away as this year's event is set to unfold Sunday afternoon in Chicago, where results for the top 14 picks will be determined for this year's draft. The lottery will take place in a private room in Chicago and be unveiled live on ABC at 3 p.m. ET with Detroit and Washington owning the best odds -- 14% -- to win the lottery and the rights to the No. 1 pick.

Charlotte and Portland have a 13.3% and 13.2% chance of winning the lottery which narrowly trail the Pistons and Wizards. San Antonio at 10.5% is the only other team that has a greater than 9% chance of winning the No. 1 pick.

Per the NBA, the lottery drawings as usual are conducted for the first four picks, and the other lottery teams will continue to pick in inverse order of their regular season records. The lottery itself has 1,001 possible combinations and 1,000 combinations will be divvied out to lottery teams in advance. The ping-pong balls are then put through the lottery and the numbers on the balls will spit out a combination to determine the order.

How to watch 2024 NBA Draft Lottery

Date: Sunday, May 12 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Odds for No. 1 pick

Following tiebreakers held by the NBA last month, only two teams -- Detroit and Washington -- have a 14% chance of winning the No. 1 pick as opposed to the typical three. Charlotte and Portland tied with 21-61 records that finished as the third worst, and after tiebreaker drawings, the Hornets have a 13.2% chance of winning the lottery followed by the Trail Blazers at 13.2%. San Antonio is the only other team with a double-digit percentage chance of winning the No. 1 pick at 10.5%. The Spurs won the lottery last year and selected Victor Wembanyama.

Team Record Winning % Top-four pick (%) Top overall pick (%) Detroit Pistons 14-68 .171 52.1% 14.0% Washington Wizards 15-67 .268 52.1% 14.0% Charlotte Hornets 21-61 .256 50.3% 13.3% Portland Trail Blazers 21-61 .256 50.0% 13.2% San Antonio Spurs 22-60 .268 42.1% 10.5% Toronto Raptors-x 25-57 .305 37.2% 9.0% Memphis Grizzlies 27-55 .329 32.0% 7.5% Utah Jazz-x 31-51 .378 26.3% 6.0% Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn) 32-50 .390 20.3% 4.5% Atlanta Hawks 36-46 .439 13.9% 3.0% Chicago Bulls 39-43 .476 9.4% 2.0% Houston Rockets-x 41-41 .500 7.1% 1.5% Sacramento Kings 46-36 .561 3.8% 0.8% Golden State Warriors-x 46-36 .561 3.4% 0.7%

x - Pick may be conveyed to another team

Toronto's pick will be conveyed to San Antonio if not among the top 6 picks.

Utah's pick will be conveyed to Oklahoma City if not among the top 10 picks.

Houston's pick will be conveyed to Oklahoma City if not among the top 4 picks.

Golden State's pick will be conveyed to Portland (via Boston and Memphis) if not among the top 4 picks.

Top prospects

While there is still time for prospects to withdraw from the draft and return either to school or to their respective organizations, the top 14 ranked players in the CBS Sports Prospect Rankings appear likely to be locked in on remaining in the draft. The top 14 in order are below.

This year's class is led by two French stars in Alex Sarr (No. 1) and Zaccharie Risacher (No. 5) as well as two UConn products (Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan) ranked inside the top seven. There are also two strong reps from G League Ignite led by No. 6 prospect Matas Buzelis and No. 9 prospect Ron Holland.

