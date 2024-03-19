The 2024 NCAA Tournament begins Tuesday and Wednesday with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, followed by first- and second-round games on Thursday and Friday as part of a busy opening week that will see the 68-team field quickly shrink to a Sweet 16 in the span of six days. Consider yourself warned: a bonanza is on the horizon.
And the schedule? It's hard to keep up with on that printable bracket of yours -- we get that. So, we've got you covered on that front right here with an easy-to-digest version featuring viewing information for each game broken down by region that way you can not only follow your team but those they may compete against through the duration of March Madness.
This is a page you will want to bookmark. Once the games start on Tuesday, it will be updated with scores, analysis and much more all the way through the national championship.
2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores
All times Eastern
East
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Omaha
- (11) Duquesne vs. (6) BYU | 12:40 p.m., truTV
- (14) Morehead State vs. (3) Illinois | 3:10 p.m., truTV
- (15) South Dakota State vs. (2) Iowa State | 7:35 p.m., truTV
- (10) Drake vs. (7) Washington State | 10:05 p.m., truTV
Friday -- Brooklyn
- (9) Northwestern vs. (8) FAU | 12:15 p.m., CBS
- (16) Stetson vs. (1) UConn | 2:45 p.m., CBS
Friday -- Spokane
- (12) UAB vs. (5) San Diego State | 1:45 p.m., TNT
- (13) Yale vs. (4) Auburn | 4:15 p.m., TNT
South
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise State | 9:10 p.m., truTV
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Pittsburgh
- (14) Oakland vs. (3) Kentucky | 7:10 p.m., CBS
- (11) NC State vs. (6) Texas | 9:40 p.m., CBS
Friday -- Indianapolis
- (15) Western Kentucky vs. (2) Marquette | 2 p.m., TBS
- (10) Colorado/Boise State vs. (7) Florida | 4:30 p.m., TBS
Friday -- Memphis
- (9) Texas A&M vs. (8) Nebraska | 6:50 p.m., TNT
- (16) Longwood vs. (1) Houston | 9:20 p.m., TNT
Friday -- Brooklyn
- (13) Vermont vs. Duke | 7:10 p.m., CBS
- (12) James Madison vs. (5) Wisconsin | 9:40 p.m., CBS
Midwest
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia | 9:10 p.m., truTV
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana State | 6:40 p.m., truTV
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Pittsburgh
- (14) Akron vs. (3) Creighton | 1:30 p.m., TNT
- (11) Oregon vs. (6) South Carolina | 4 p.m., TNT
Thursday -- Charlotte
- (10) Colorado State/Virginia vs. (7) Texas | 6:50 p.m., TNT
- (15) Saint Peter's vs. (2) Tennessee | 9:20 p.m., TNT
Thursday -- Salt Lake City
- (12) McNeese vs. (5) Gonzaga | 7:25 p.m., TBS
- (13) Samford vs. (4) Kansas | 9:55 p.m., TBS
Friday -- Indianapolis
- (16) Grambling/Montana State vs. (1) Purdue | 7:25 p.m., CBS
- (9) TCU vs. (8) Utah State | 9:55 p.m., TBS
West
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard | 6:40 p.m., truTV
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Charlotte
- (9) Michigan State vs. (8) Mississippi State | 12:15 p.m., CBS
- (16) Wagner/Howard vs. (1) North Carolina | 2:45 p.m., CBS
Thursday -- Salt Lake City
- (15) Long Beach State vs. (2) Arizona | 2 p.m., TBS
- (10) Nevada vs. (7) Dayton | 4:30 p.m., TBS
Friday -- Memphis
- (14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor | 12:40 p.m., truTV
- (11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson | 3:10 p.m., truTV
Friday -- Spokane
- (13) College of Charleston vs. (4) Alabama | 7:35 p.m., truTV
- (12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary's | 10:05 p.m., truTV
2024 NCAA Tournament schedule
Second round
Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City
Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 28 -- 7:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Friday, March 29 -- 7:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
TD Garden Arena -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Final Four
Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
National Championship
Monday, April 8 -- 8:49 p.m. (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona