While certain conferences seemed to dominate the regular season, the 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four displays no such favoritism. The Big East, SEC, Big 10 and ACC are all represented in the Final Four 2024, which begins on Saturday in Phoenix. Purdue vs. NC State (+9) tips off first at 6:09 p.m. ET as the former is making the NCAA Tournament semifinals round for the third time, while the Wolfpack are there for the fourth time. Then, UConn vs. Alabama (+12) tips at 8:49 p.m. ET, and if history matters to you with 2024 March Madness Final Four picks, then this matchup is decidedly in favor of the Huskies.

Not only is UConn the defending champ, with five titles across its six Final Four appearances, but it is also facing a Crimson Tide program on this stage for the first time ever. Many Final Four parlay bettors see Connecticut advancing as an easy choice, but what 2024 NCAA Tournament picks should you consider? Before locking in any NCAA Tournament Final Four picks 2024 or college basketball parlays, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model is backing Over 146 total points in NC State vs. Purdue. Both teams have favored the Over throughout their seasons, with the Over going a combined 43-30-3 entering this matchup. The Over has hit in 23 Purdue games, the fourth-most in all of college basketball, while it's also hit in eight games for NC State at neutral sites, the third-most for any Division I team. Both teams being known more for their offenses than defenses also has the model expecting a high-scoring game.

Purdue ranks 10th in the nation in points per game and 97th in points allowed. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack aren't as prolific on offense, ranking 100th, but that's still miles ahead of sitting 183rd in college basketball in points allowed. During NC State's nine-game win streak, it's scoring 3.4 more points per game than it did on the season beforehand, with center DJ Burns coming off a season-high 29 in his last game. On the other hand, Purdue big man Zach Edey just dropped a career-high 40 points in the Elite Eight, so the interior scoring that both teams should get will push the total to the Over (146). Get the rest of the parlay here.

