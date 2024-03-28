The Arizona Wildcats return to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022 on Thursday when they take on the Clemson Tigers for a berth in the Elite Eight. The No. 2-seeded Wildcats (27-8) have now reached the Sweet 16 for the third time in the past five seasons but haven't advanced to the Elite Eight since 2015. The No. 6-seeded Tigers (23-11) are in the Sweet 16 for the second time in the past six seasons but haven't reached an Elite Eight since 1980.

Tipoff is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Wildcats are 7.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 152 in the latest Clemson vs. Arizona odds.



Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Arizona vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -7.5

Clemson vs. Arizona over/under: 152

Clemson vs. Arizona money line: Arizona -310, Clemson +250

CLEM: The Tigers are 8-1 against the spread as betting underdogs this season.

AZ: The Wildcats are 10-3 ATS in non-conference games this season.

Why Arizona can cover

The Wildcats appear to be revisiting their peak form just in time, behind a combination of efficient offense, lock-down defense when needed, and consistent production on the boards. They have been challenged in each of their first two games without being pushed to the wire and are coming off a strong litmus test in their 78-68 second-round win over Dayton.

Arizona stormed out to a 17-point lead in the first half and appeared to be on the way to a blowout victory. But the stubborn Flyers came out of the intermission with renewed focus and a sense of urgency. They cut the deficit to four points numerous times in the second half and stayed within shouting distance most of the way.

However, the Wildcats created separation down the stretch behind numerous defensive stops and clutch free-throw shooting. Caleb Love led the way with 19 points for the Wildcats, who shot 52.8% from the field. Keshad Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers started their season 9-0 with a handful of quality non-conference wins before embarking on a somewhat middling season in the ACC that saw them go 11-9 for fifth place. They stumbled down the stretch by losing three of four, including a 76-55 defeat to Boston College in the ACC Tournament that left a sour taste heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Brad Brownell was believed to be on the proverbial hot seat had the Tigers bowed out with a first-round loss. Instead, they showed the togetherness and toughness that marked the early part of their season and rolled to a 77-56 win over Mountain West tournament champion New Mexico in the first round.

Clemson used a sterling defensive effort to surge past No. 3-seeded Baylor 72-64 in a second-round upset in which the Tigers never trailed. They regularly cut down driving lanes for Baylor's athletic guards while also branching out and challenging shots. They held Baylor to 38.9% shooting and also notched 16 assists on their 23 field goals. Chase Hunter led four starters in double figures with 20 points and six assists.



