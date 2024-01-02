Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Utah State 12-1, Air Force 7-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Utah State is 8-2 against Air Force since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. Air Force is crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Utah State will bounce in with 11 consecutive wins.

Last Friday, the stars were shining brightly for the Aggies in a 80-65 victory over the Buccaneers.

Darius Brown II was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 19 points along with eight assists. Great Osobor was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Air Force's game last Thursday was all tied up 43-43 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 83-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. Air Force didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Beau Becker, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 2 assists. Another player making a difference was Kellan Boylan, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds.

The Aggies' win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.3 points per game. As for the Falcons, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-5.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Utah State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 31.7 rebounds per game. Given Utah State's sizeable advantage in that area, Air Force will need to find a way to close that gap.

Utah State strolled past Air Force in their previous meeting back in February by a score of 80-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Utah State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.