Who's Playing
Boise State @ Air Force
Current Records: Boise State 17-5; Air Force 12-10
What to Know
The Air Force Falcons haven't won a game against the Boise State Broncos since Jan. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Air Force and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. The Broncos will be strutting in after a win while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Air Force came up short against the New Mexico Lobos this past Friday, falling 81-73. Despite the loss, Air Force got a solid performance out of forward Rytis Petraitis, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, everything went Boise State's way against the Colorado State Rams this past Saturday as they made off with an 80-59 victory. It was another big night for Boise State's forward Tyson Degenhart, who had 22 points.
The Falcons are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 73-69. In other words, don't count the Broncos out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.26
Odds
The Broncos are a big 8-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Boise State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Air Force.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Boise State 85 vs. Air Force 59
- Jan 18, 2022 - Boise State 62 vs. Air Force 56
- Jan 08, 2021 - Boise State 80 vs. Air Force 69
- Jan 06, 2021 - Boise State 78 vs. Air Force 59
- Feb 11, 2020 - Boise State 74 vs. Air Force 57
- Jan 15, 2020 - Air Force 85 vs. Boise State 78
- Mar 09, 2019 - Boise State 80 vs. Air Force 52
- Jan 22, 2019 - Air Force 74 vs. Boise State 60
- Feb 17, 2018 - Boise State 76 vs. Air Force 52
- Jan 27, 2018 - Boise State 70 vs. Air Force 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - Boise State 98 vs. Air Force 70
- Feb 11, 2017 - Boise State 76 vs. Air Force 66
- Feb 06, 2016 - Air Force 61 vs. Boise State 53