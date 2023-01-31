Who's Playing

Boise State @ Air Force

Current Records: Boise State 17-5; Air Force 12-10

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons haven't won a game against the Boise State Broncos since Jan. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Air Force and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. The Broncos will be strutting in after a win while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Air Force came up short against the New Mexico Lobos this past Friday, falling 81-73. Despite the loss, Air Force got a solid performance out of forward Rytis Petraitis, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Boise State's way against the Colorado State Rams this past Saturday as they made off with an 80-59 victory. It was another big night for Boise State's forward Tyson Degenhart, who had 22 points.

The Falcons are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 73-69. In other words, don't count the Broncos out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Odds

The Broncos are a big 8-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boise State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Air Force.