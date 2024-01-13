2nd Quarter Report

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Buffalo 2-13, Akron 11-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Buffalo has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Buffalo Bulls and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Buffalo was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Buffalo managed to keep up with Miami (Ohio) until halftime on Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Bulls found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 86-65 punch to the gut against the RedHawks. Buffalo found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 19.1% worse than the opposition.

Despite the defeat, Buffalo had strong showings from Shawn Fulcher, who scored 20 points, and Ryan Sabol, who scored 14 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Fulcher has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Akron had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They secured a 80-76 W over the Cardinals.

Akron got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ali Ali out in front who scored 17 points. Enrique Freeman was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bulls' loss was their fifth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 2-13. As for the Zips, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Buffalo have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Buffalo might still be hurting after the devastating 101-77 loss they got from Akron in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Can Buffalo avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Akron is a big 17-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Akron has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.