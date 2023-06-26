Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly will depart the Crimson Tide and enter the NCAA's transfer portal, he said in a statement on Sunday. The former five-star prospect from the 2018 recruiting cycle started his career at Villanova before transferring to Alabama in 2019 and was expected to be a key member of this year's Crimson Tide squad.

Quinerly was forced to sit out one season due to the NCAA transfer rule and came off the bench for Alabama during the 2020-21 season. This past season, he was named co-Sixth Man of the Year in the SEC after averaging 8.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds.

"I can't say enough about Alabama Basketball," Quinerly said in a statement. "My team, the staff and all my Bama fans have been the greatest. You have embraced me and treated me like gold since day one. The relationships I've built have gone way beyond basketball and that's something that has made my decision to enter the transfer portal so difficult for me. My basketball journey has been something that any student-athlete could only dream about. It has definitely come with its share of ups and downs but I was very fortunate to have such a beautiful support system to help me through some of my difficult moments and I think that's what's making this message so emotional but also so exciting to share with everyone.

"Part of my journey is taking risks and following my heart. Sometimes as time goes on, we know it's time to move on, take risks and follow our heart. But this is a truly bittersweet moment for me. In my time here, we have set records together, won championships together and we have made program history together... Thank you Bama Nation. FOREVER. FOR EVERYTHING."

Quinerly's decision to enter the transfer portal comes just one month after he decided to withdraw his name from NBA Draft consideration and return to school for one final season.

Alabama coach Nate Oats has been busy in the transfer portal this offseason, landing Hofstra guard Aaron Estrada and Cal State-Fullerton guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Estrada is a two-time Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and Wrightshell earned All-Big West honors last season.