Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Alabama

Current Records: Arkansas 19-9; Alabama 24-4

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the #2 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. Bama is out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

The Crimson Tide sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-76 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but USC made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Forward Brandon Miller took over for Bama, finishing with 41 points (a whopping 53% of their total) along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Arkansas proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas steamrolled past the Bulldogs 97-65 at home. The Razorbacks can attribute much of their success to guard Ricky Council IV, who had 22 points, and guard Nick Smith Jr., who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points.

Their wins bumped the Crimson Tide to 24-4 and Arkansas to 19-9. Miller will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points and eight boards on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Arkansas' defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arkansas have won six out of their last nine games against Alabama.