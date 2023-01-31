Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Alabama

Current Records: Vanderbilt 10-11; Alabama 18-3

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Coleman Coliseum at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Vanderbilt was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 72-66 to the Texas A&M Aggies. Despite the defeat, the Commodores got a solid performance out of forward Myles Stute, who shot 7-for-14 from downtown and finished with 22 points.

Meanwhile, the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide have to be hurting after a devastating 93-69 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners this past Saturday. Five players on Bama scored in the double digits: guard Rylan Griffen (15), guard Jahvon Quinerly (12), forward Brandon Miller (11), guard Mark Sears (11), and forward Noah Clowney (10).

Vanderbilt have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Vanderbilt is now 10-11 while Bama sits at 18-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Commodores are 17th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. The Crimson Tide have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 27th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Alabama have won seven out of their last 11 games against Vanderbilt.