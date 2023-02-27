Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Texas Southern 11-18; Alcorn State 15-12

What to Know

An SWAC battle is on tap between the Alcorn State Braves and the Texas Southern Tigers at 9 p.m. ET Monday at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Alcorn State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 75-71 to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Texas Southern as they fell 71-69 to the Jackson State Tigers this past Saturday.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-8 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Braves are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Alcorn State.