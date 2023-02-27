Who's Playing
Texas Southern @ Alcorn State
Current Records: Texas Southern 11-18; Alcorn State 15-12
What to Know
An SWAC battle is on tap between the Alcorn State Braves and the Texas Southern Tigers at 9 p.m. ET Monday at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
Alcorn State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 75-71 to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Texas Southern as they fell 71-69 to the Jackson State Tigers this past Saturday.
The Braves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-8 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Braves are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Alcorn State.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Alcorn State 79 vs. Texas Southern 74
- Mar 12, 2022 - Texas Southern 87 vs. Alcorn State 62
- Feb 28, 2022 - Alcorn State 75 vs. Texas Southern 72
- Jan 15, 2022 - Alcorn State 73 vs. Texas Southern 72
- Mar 11, 2021 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Alcorn State 55
- Mar 04, 2021 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Alcorn State 78
- Mar 07, 2020 - Alcorn State 90 vs. Texas Southern 75
- Jan 06, 2020 - Alcorn State 95 vs. Texas Southern 80
- Mar 07, 2019 - Texas Southern 99 vs. Alcorn State 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - Texas Southern 87 vs. Alcorn State 70
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Alcorn State 71
- Jan 03, 2018 - Texas Southern 85 vs. Alcorn State 70
- Mar 11, 2017 - Texas Southern 53 vs. Alcorn State 50
- Mar 02, 2017 - Texas Southern 94 vs. Alcorn State 88
- Jan 02, 2017 - Texas Southern 67 vs. Alcorn State 65
- Mar 05, 2016 - Texas Southern 76 vs. Alcorn State 66
- Jan 04, 2016 - Texas Southern 74 vs. Alcorn State 58