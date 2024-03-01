Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Arkansas State 16-14, App. State 25-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas State and the Mountaineers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Holmes Convocation Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a six-game winning streak alive.

On Wednesday, the Red Wolves earned a 71-60 win over the Chanticleers.

Meanwhile, everything went the Mountaineers' way against the Monarchs on Wednesday as the Mountaineers made off with a 89-64 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-26.

The Red Wolves have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-14 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, they pushed their record up to 25-5 with that victory, which was their 14th straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.8 points per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Arkansas State came up short against the Mountaineers when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 63-51. Can Arkansas State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

App. State and Arkansas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.