Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between App. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 39-30 lead against Georgia State.
If App. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-4 in no time. On the other hand, Georgia State will have to make due with a 9-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Georgia State Panthers @ App. State Mountaineers
Current Records: Georgia State 9-7, App. State 13-4
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
What to Know
Georgia State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Georgia State Panthers and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.3% better than the opposition, a fact Georgia State proved on Saturday. They blew past the Eagles, posting a 90-62 victory at home.
James Madison typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday App. State proved too difficult a challenge. They secured a 59-55 W over the Dukes. Despite the win, that was the fewest points App. State has scored all year.
App. State relied on the efforts of Myles Tate, who scored 15 points along with four steals, and Justin Abson, who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.
The Panthers pushed their record up to 9-7 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.8 points per game. As for the Mountaineers, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 13-4.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Georgia State and App. State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.6 points per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Georgia State took a serious blow against App. State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 78-52. Can Georgia State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
App. State is a big 9-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 9.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 141 points.
Series History
App. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia State.
- Feb 22, 2023 - App. State 78 vs. Georgia State 52
- Jan 26, 2023 - App. State 71 vs. Georgia State 59
- Mar 06, 2022 - Georgia State 71 vs. App. State 66
- Feb 12, 2022 - Georgia State 58 vs. App. State 49
- Jan 20, 2022 - App. State 61 vs. Georgia State 60
- Mar 08, 2021 - App. State 80 vs. Georgia State 73
- Feb 23, 2021 - Georgia State 85 vs. App. State 71
- Jan 23, 2021 - App. State 74 vs. Georgia State 61
- Jan 22, 2021 - App. State 80 vs. Georgia State 71
- Feb 13, 2020 - Georgia State 76 vs. App. State 65