Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Toledo 15-8, App. State 19-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the App. State Mountaineers at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Holmes Convocation Center. App. State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Toledo, who comes in off a win.

Even though Eastern Michigan scored an imposing 87 points on Tuesday, Toledo still came out on top. The Rockets secured a 91-87 W over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, App. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their eight-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 63-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. After a 82-75 finish the last time they played, App. State and the Bobcats decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.

The Rockets have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-8 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 19-5.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Toledo hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.7 points per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.