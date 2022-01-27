Two of the hottest teams in the Sun Belt Conference meet when the Arkansas State Red Wolves battle the Appalachian State Mountaineers with first place on the line on Thursday. The Red Wolves (13-4, 4-1), who have won three straight and six of seven, are coming off a 67-60 win over Texas State on Saturday. The Mountaineers (12-9, 6-2), who have won four in a row and six of seven, defeated Georgia Southern 70-62 on Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the teams since the 2019-20 season.

Tipoff from Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, N.C., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Appalachian State leads the all-time series 7-6. The Mountaineers are four-point favorites in the latest Arkansas State vs. Appalachian State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 135.

Arkansas State vs. Appalachian State spread: Appalachian State -4

Arkansas State vs. Appalachian State over-under: 135 points

Arkansas State vs. Appalachian State money line: Appalachian State -170, Arkansas State +145

ARST: The Red Wolves are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up win

APP: The Mountaineers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games against a team with a winning road record

Why Appalachian State can cover

The Mountaineers have four players averaging 8.9 points or more, led by senior guard Adrian Delph. Delph has reached double-figure scoring in 19 of 21 games this season, including a 24-point effort on 9 of 16 shooting from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, at Georgia Southern on Saturday. Delph has appeared in 114 games, including 95 starts, for the Mountaineers, averaging 11 points and 3.8 rebounds. For the season, he is averaging 17.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one block per game.

Senior guard Michael Almonacy has been hot of late, reaching double-digit scoring in the past two games and in three of the past four. In the win over Georgia Southern, he scored 16 points, had five steals and five assists and grabbed four rebounds. He has appeared in 50 games, including 33 starts, at Appalachian State, averaging 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Why Arkansas State can cover

The Red Wolves have three players averaging in double-digit scoring, led by redshirt freshman forward Norchad Omier. Omier is averaging 17.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists per game. He has scored in double figures in 14 games and has registered 12 double-doubles, including in each of the last seven games. He scored 23 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked three shots in the win over Texas State on Saturday.

Redshirt junior guard Desi Sills, a transfer from Arkansas, averages 14.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last three games, including 21 points against Texas State. In all, he has scored 10 or more points in 13 games, including a season-high 25 in an 84-73 win at Arkansas Pine Bluff on Dec. 8. In his four-year career, Sills has played in 115 games, including 63 starts, and is averaging 8.7 points and 2.4 rebounds.

