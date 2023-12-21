Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in December of 2018 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Arizona and Alabama will finish this one. Arizona has jumped out to a quick 41-40 lead against Alabama.

Arizona came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Alabama 6-4, Arizona 8-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a holiday battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at at Footprint Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

After a string of eight wins, Arizona's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 92-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Boilermakers. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Arizona's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Caleb Love, who scored 29 points along with six rebounds, and Keshad Johnson who scored 24 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Oumar Ballo, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Alabama and Creighton didn't disappoint and broke past the 166 point over/under on Saturday. The Crimson Tide fell just short of the Bluejays by a score of 85-82. The match was a 44-44 toss-up at halftime, but Alabama was outscored by Creighton in the second.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Mark Sears, who scored 19 points. Rylan Griffen was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Even though they lost, Alabama were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 8-1. As for the Crimson Tide, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arizona hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 92.9 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Alabama (currently ranked third in scoring) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 92.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Arizona is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-1 against the spread).

Odds

Arizona is a big 7.5-point favorite against Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 173.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona and Alabama both have 1 win in their last 2 games.