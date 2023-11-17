Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Belmont 2-1, Arizona 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Arizona will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Belmont Bruins at 11:00 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Arizona entered their tilt with Southern Utah with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Wildcats put a hurting on the Jaguars at home to the tune of 97-59. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as Arizona did.

Arizona's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was KJ Lewis, who scored 12 points along with 5 assists and 3 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Keshad Johnson, who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bruins humbled the Vikings with a 93-59 smackdown. The win was just what Belmont needed coming off of a 99-76 loss in their prior match.

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 3-0 and the Bruins to 2-1.

As mentioned, Arizona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 25 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Arizona has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 51.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've nailed 51.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Arizona is a big 25-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 23.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 169.5 points.

