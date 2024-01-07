Halftime Report

The last time Arizona and Utah met, the game was decided by 26 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Arizona leads 42-39 over Utah.

If Arizona keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-3 in no time. On the other hand, Utah will have to make due with an 11-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Utah 11-3, Arizona 11-3

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Arizona Wildcats and the Utah Utes are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past eight matchups -- so hopefully Utah likes a good challenge.

Arizona has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matches by 19 points or more this season. They claimed a resounding 97-50 victory over the Buffaloes at home. With Arizona ahead 50-23 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Arizona's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Pelle Larsson led the charge by scoring 18 points along with seven rebounds. Motiejus Krivas was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of eight wins, Utah's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell 82-70 to the Sun Devils. Utah has not had much luck with Arizona State recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Utah's loss came about despite a quality game from Branden Carlson, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, Utah were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 11-3 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 99.6 points per game. As for the Utes, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-3.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arizona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Arizona against Utah in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 88-62 win. Does Arizona have another victory up their sleeve, or will Utah turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Arizona is a big 14-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 11.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.