Who's Playing
Georgia Bulldogs @ Arkansas Razorbacks
Current Records: Georgia 14-9, Arkansas 11-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Arkansas is heading back home. They and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The matchup between Arkansas and the Tigers on Saturday hardly resembled the 60-40 effort from their previous meeting. The Razorbacks suffered a bruising 95-74 loss at the hands of the Tigers. Arkansas found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.
Despite their loss, Arkansas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tramon Mark, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Graham, who scored 18 points along with two steals.
Meanwhile, Georgia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 75-62 to the Bulldogs.
Georgia's loss came about despite a quality game from Noah Thomasson, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 0 assists.
The Razorbacks have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-11 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, they dropped their record down to 14-9 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Arkansas came up short against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, falling 76-66. Will Arkansas have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Arkansas has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Georgia.
- Jan 10, 2024 - Georgia 76 vs. Arkansas 66
- Feb 21, 2023 - Arkansas 97 vs. Georgia 65
- Feb 02, 2022 - Arkansas 99 vs. Georgia 73
- Jan 09, 2021 - Arkansas 99 vs. Georgia 69
- Feb 29, 2020 - Georgia 99 vs. Arkansas 89
- Jan 29, 2019 - Arkansas 70 vs. Georgia 60
- Jan 23, 2018 - Arkansas 80 vs. Georgia 77
- Mar 04, 2017 - Arkansas 85 vs. Georgia 67
- Jan 23, 2016 - Georgia 76 vs. Arkansas 73