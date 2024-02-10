Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Georgia 14-9, Arkansas 11-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Arkansas is heading back home. They and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The matchup between Arkansas and the Tigers on Saturday hardly resembled the 60-40 effort from their previous meeting. The Razorbacks suffered a bruising 95-74 loss at the hands of the Tigers. Arkansas found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

Despite their loss, Arkansas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tramon Mark, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Graham, who scored 18 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Georgia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 75-62 to the Bulldogs.

Georgia's loss came about despite a quality game from Noah Thomasson, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 0 assists.

The Razorbacks have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-11 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, they dropped their record down to 14-9 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Arkansas came up short against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, falling 76-66. Will Arkansas have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Arkansas has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Georgia.