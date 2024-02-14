The Army Black Knights (8-17) will try to post their first three-game winning streak of the season when they host the Boston University Terriers (10-15) on Wednesday night. Army is coming off back-to-back wins over Lehigh and Navy, escaping from last place in the Patriot League standings. Boston has won two of its last three games, including a 77-62 win at Bucknell on Saturday. The Terriers came up short in the first meeting between these teams, as Army notched a 69-59 road win.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. Army is favored by 1 point in the latest Army vs. Boston odds, while the over/under is 124 points.

Army vs. Boston U. spread: Army -1

Army vs. Boston U. over/under: 124 points

Army vs. Boston U. money line: Army -112, Boston U. -108

Why Army can cover

Army has already picked up one win over Boston this season, springing the upset as a 5-point road underdog last month. Josh Scovens scored 12 points on 4 of 9 shooting, while Ryan Curry also had 12 points on 4 of 7 shooting. It was Army's lone win in an eight-game stretch, but it has won two straight games entering this rematch.

The Black Knights beat Lehigh as 7-point road underdogs last Wednesday, with TJ Small scoring 15 points to lead the way. They added a 69-67 win over Navy in a rivalry battle on Saturday, as Scovens knocked down a pair of game-winning free throws with just over one second remaining. Army has covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why Boston University can cover

Boston has won two of its last three games and three of its last five games since its loss to Army last month. The Terriers were 6.5-point road underdogs in their 14-point win at Lafayette, as Otto Landrum poured in 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds off the bench. They were also underdogs in their win over Lehigh earlier this month, powered by a 14-point second half from Michael McNair.

The Terriers are coming off one of their best performances of the season, cruising to a 77-62 road win at Bucknell as 5-point underdogs. Kyrone Alexander scored 19 points and dished out six assists, while Matai Baptiste pulled down a team-high eight rebounds. Boston has covered the spread in five of its last six trips to Army. See which team to pick here.

