Who's Playing
Bucknell @ Army West Point
Current Records: Bucknell 7-12; Army West Point 11-8
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights and the Bucknell Bison are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Christl Arena. The Black Knights are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
Army beat the Boston University Terriers 83-74 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Bucknell was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Colgate Raiders.
Army is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Army is now 11-8 while Bucknell sits at 7-12. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Black Knights are 23rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. The Bisons have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Black Knights are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Bucknell have won ten out of their last 13 games against Army West Point.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Army West Point 73 vs. Bucknell 60
- Jan 04, 2022 - Army West Point 96 vs. Bucknell 89
- Jan 29, 2020 - Army West Point 68 vs. Bucknell 59
- Jan 02, 2020 - Bucknell 67 vs. Army West Point 65
- Mar 02, 2019 - Bucknell 62 vs. Army West Point 61
- Jan 02, 2019 - Bucknell 64 vs. Army West Point 63
- Jan 31, 2018 - Bucknell 83 vs. Army West Point 71
- Jan 05, 2018 - Bucknell 83 vs. Army West Point 66
- Mar 02, 2017 - Bucknell 78 vs. Army West Point 62
- Jan 28, 2017 - Bucknell 96 vs. Army West Point 75
- Jan 02, 2017 - Bucknell 84 vs. Army West Point 76
- Jan 30, 2016 - Bucknell 94 vs. Army West Point 66
- Jan 02, 2016 - Bucknell 84 vs. Army West Point 76