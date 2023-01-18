Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Army West Point

Current Records: Bucknell 7-12; Army West Point 11-8

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights and the Bucknell Bison are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Christl Arena. The Black Knights are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Army beat the Boston University Terriers 83-74 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bucknell was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Colgate Raiders.

Army is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Army is now 11-8 while Bucknell sits at 7-12. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Black Knights are 23rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. The Bisons have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Black Knights are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Bucknell have won ten out of their last 13 games against Army West Point.