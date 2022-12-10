Who's Playing

Memphis @ No. 11 Auburn

Current Records: Memphis 7-2; Auburn 8-0

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will take on the #11 Auburn Tigers at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Memphis had enough points to win and then some against the Little Rock Trojans on Tuesday, taking their game 87-71. Four players on Memphis scored in the double digits: forward DeAndre Williams (17), guard Jayden Hardaway (16), guard Keonte Kennedy (14), and guard Alex Lomax (10). This also makes it five games in a row in which Alex Lomax has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, Auburn took their matchup against the Colgate Raiders last Friday by a conclusive 93-66 score. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Auburn. Guard K.D. Johnson (16 points) was the top scorer for Auburn.

The wins brought Memphis up to 7-2 and Auburn to 8-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Memphis have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.80%, which places them 27th in college basketball. As for Auburn, they enter the contest with only 58 points allowed per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.