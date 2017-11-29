Big Ten-ACC challenge: Watch North Carolina-Michigan, live stream, online, prediction, TV channel
The Tar Heels welcome the Wolverines into Chapel Hill in the Big Ten-ACC challenge
Fresh off an embarrassing double digit loss to Michigan State in the championship of the victory bracket in the PK80 to Michigan State, the Tar Heels of North Carolina look to get back on track Wednesday against another team from the Great Lakes state.
UNC (5-1) plays host to the Michigan Wolverines (6-1) in the third of six ACC-Big Ten challenge games to be played Wednesday evening.
Michigan's early season schedule, although less daunting than North Carolina's, has given the Wolverines some good run -- most notably against a solid LSU team last week. But against UNC on the road, John Beilein's team has its stiffest challenge of the year to date. Will Michigan be able to snag an impressive road win and kick the Heels while they're down? Or will the reigning national champions be able to bounce back on Wednesday? Here's how you can catch the action on Wednesday along with a pick for the game.
Viewing information
- When: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via SportsLine: North Carolina -9.5
- Prediction: The Tar Heels were flat out bad against Michigan State in their PK80 finale. Layups were a struggle, in fact, as were transition opportunities. But I expect them to bounce back in a big way in front of what will likely be a pretty solid crowd at the Dean Smith Center. Pick: North Carolina -9.5
