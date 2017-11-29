Big Ten-ACC challenge: Watch North Carolina-Michigan, live stream, online, prediction, TV channel

Fresh off an embarrassing double digit loss to Michigan State in the championship of the victory bracket in the PK80 to Michigan State, the Tar Heels of North Carolina look to get back on track Wednesday against another team from the Great Lakes state.

UNC (5-1) plays host to the Michigan Wolverines (6-1) in the third of six ACC-Big Ten challenge games to be played Wednesday evening.

Michigan's early season schedule, although less daunting than North Carolina's, has given the Wolverines some good run -- most notably against a solid LSU team last week. But against UNC on the road, John Beilein's team has its stiffest challenge of the year to date. Will Michigan be able to snag an impressive road win and kick the Heels while they're down? Or will the reigning national champions be able to bounce back on Wednesday? Here's how you can catch the action on Wednesday along with a pick for the game.

Viewing information

When : Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET



: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET Where : Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina



: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV : ESPN



: ESPN Streaming : WatchESPN



: WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis