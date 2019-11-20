Boise State vs. Brigham Young: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Boise State (home) vs. Brigham Young (away)

Current Records: Boise State 1-2; Brigham Young 3-1

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars are staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against the Boise State Broncos at 10 p.m. ET at Taco Bell Arena. The contest is expected to be a close one, with BYU going off at just a 1-point favorite.

BYU escaped with a win last Friday against the Houston Cougars by the margin of a single free throw last Friday, 72-71. BYU got double-digit scores from four players: G Alex Barcello (16), G Jake Toolson (14), F Kolby Lee (14), and G TJ Haws (10).

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the UC Irvine Anteaters took down Boise State 69-60. One thing holding Boise State back was the mediocre play of G Justinian Jessup, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Brigham Young's win lifted them to 3-1 while Boise State's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if BYU can repeat their recent success or if the Broncos bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Taco Bell Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Taco Bell Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 1-point favorite against the Broncos.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.