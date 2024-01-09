Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Ohio 7-7, Bowling Green 10-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Ohio has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Ohio Bobcats and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stroh Center. Ohio has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Saturday, the Bobcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Huskies, taking the game 78-66.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green unfortunately witnessed the end of their eight-game winning streak on Friday. The match between the Falcons and the Zips wasn't particularly close, with the Falcons falling 83-67. Bowling Green has struggled against Akron recently, as their matchup on Friday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jason Spurgin, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Trey Thomas, who scored 12 points along with three steals.

The victory got the Bobcats back to even at 7-7. As for the Falcons, their loss dropped their record down to 10-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bowling Green struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Ohio against Bowling Green in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as the team secured a 92-58 victory. With Ohio ahead 54-26 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Bowling Green has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ohio.