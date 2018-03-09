Bracketology update: Alabama moves into the bracket, replacing Southern California
The Crimson Tide are in and USC is out of the field of 68 for now
Alabama used a dominant second half and 31 points from Collin Sexton to beat Auburn in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals and move into the bracket for now, and maybe for good. The Crimson Tide are now into the bracket as a No. 11 seed and just outside the last four in.
The team it replaces is USC, who also lost when Middle Tennessee was upset Thursday. As of now, USC's best win came over the Blue Raiders in a tournament in Hawaii. The Trojans do not have a win over an at-large quality team in the bracket. However, their current RPI of 33 would set the record for the highest ranking for a major conference team that missed the field. The current record is 35, which was Wake Forest had when it was left out in 1998.
-
SEC Tournament 2018: How to watch
Alabama's upset will pit them against the powerhouse Kentucky on Saturday
-
NBA Mock Draft: Bagley bags No. 1 pick
The Blue Devils' star freshman gets taken first overall, and rightfully so
-
LOOK: Memphis stuns Tulsa at the buzzer
Kareem Brewton Jr. went end-to-end in 3.5 seconds to send the Tigers to the AAC semifinals
-
How to watch, stream AAC Tournament
No. 1 Cincinnati takes care of business against SMU in the quarterfinals
-
How to watch the Pac-12 Tournament
The Wildcats are one win away from advancing to the Pac-12 Tournament championship game
-
Pearl, Bama strength coach trade words
The Auburn coach got into a verbal exchange after the handshake line with Alabama's Lou De...