Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Drake 19-5, Bradley 17-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Drake Bulldogs and the Bradley Braves are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Carver Arena. Drake will be strutting in after a win while the Braves will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Drake ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They snuck past the Salukis with a 92-88 victory. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Drake to victory, but perhaps none more so than Darnell Brodie, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds. Brodie didn't help Drake's cause all that much against the Sycamores on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Tucker DeVries, who scored 27 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bradley on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Aces by a score of 73-70. The close match was extra heartbreaking for Bradley, who almost overcame a 17 point deficit.

Despite their loss, Bradley saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Duke Deen, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and five assists, was perhaps the best of all.

The Bulldogs' victory was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 19-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.9 points per game. As for the Braves, their loss dropped their record down to 17-7.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Drake just can't miss this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've made 48.1% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Drake against the Braves in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as the team secured a 77-51 victory. With Drake ahead 41-21 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Bradley has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Drake.