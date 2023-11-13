After more than a month away from coaching, Bryant men's basketball coach Jared Grasso resigned Monday morning.

Grasso announced his decision on social media.

"My role as a father and husband is everything to me," Grasso wrote. "The rigors of a coach's lifestyle and 3 young children can make that extremely challenging. My mental and physical health must come first at this time. I am excited for my children's practices, recitals, and Christmas shopping. In addition to celebrating winter holidays with my family for the first time in my career."

Grasso was placed on leave by Bryant University in late September; details of what prompted Grasso's mandatory removal from team activities have not been made public. Grasso announced his resignation prior to any official press release from the school.

It's been a chaotic ramp-up to the start of the season for Bryant and Grasso. Two days after it became public that Grasso was put on leave, he was arrested and charged by North Smithfield Police with "failure to stop for accident resulting in damage to vehicle" on Oct. 1. That charge was subsequently dropped on Nov. 8.

The 43-year-old Grasso was hired by Bryant in 2018. He took the Bulldogs to their only NCAA Tournament in 2022. (Bryant moved up to Division I in 2008.) Grasso went 79-67 in five seasons, including a 48-36 mark in the Northeast Conference and the America East.

With Grasso out, Phil Martelli Jr. is set to be Bryant's interim coach for the 2023-24 season.

Bryant is 1-2 after a 66-57 loss at Rutgers on Sunday. Its next game is Thursday at Boston University.