The No. 2 seeded Bryant University Bulldogs are in unfamiliar territory on multiple fronts as they prepare to host the fourth-seeded Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Tuesday in the 2021 Northeast Conference Tournament championship game at Smithfield, R.I. The Bulldogs (15-5) not only will be seeking their first conference title and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament that goes with it, but they also will be up against an opponent they did not face during the regular season. The Mountaineers (11-10) upset top-seeded Wagner to advance to the NEC title game for the eighth time in school history.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the Chace Athletic Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as 6.5-point favorites in the latest Bryant vs. Mount St. Mary's odds while the over-under for total points scored is set at 133. Before making any Mount St. Mary's vs. Bryant picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $400 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bryant vs. Mount St. Mary's in the NEC Tournament 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Mount St. Mary's vs. Bryant:

Bryant vs. Mount St. Mary's: Bryant -6.5

Bryant vs. Mount St. Mary's over-under: 133 points

Bryant vs. Mount St. Mary's money line: Bryant -300; Mount St. Mary's +240

BRY: The Bulldogs are among 10 teams nationally who are unbeaten at home

MSM: The Mountaineers have won two of their five NEC titles as a No. 4 seed

Why Bryant can cover



Leading scorer Peter Kiss, a transfer from Rutgers, does it all for the Bulldogs, averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals. He also is converting 44.9 percent of his 3-point attempts and 84.1 percent at the free throw line, tops on the team in both categories. Kiss led five players in double figures with 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting against Sacred Heart and has scored at least 20 points on 10 occasions.

Bryant improved to 10-0 at home with the 30-point drubbing of Sacred Heart despite the COVID-related absences of starting guards Michael Green III and Chris Childs, who combine to average nearly 31 points and will be in the lineup Tuesday. While the guards spark the high-powered offense, senior forward Hall Elisias is providing a sturdy inside presence. Over the past four games, he is averaging 16.0 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Why Mount St. Mary's can cover

The Mountaineers counter Bryant's offense with a defense that ranks 16th nationally with 62.0 points allowed and is No. 12 in defensive efficiency, permitting 89.3 points per 100 possessions. Also the conference leader in field goal percentage defense, they held regular-season champion Wagner to 36.6 percent shooting in the semifinals. Mount St. Mary's limited NEC Player of the Year Alex Morales to 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting.

Guard Damian Chong Qui became the primary offensive option following the December transfer of Jalen Gibbs and tops the team in scoring (14.9) and assists (5.5). The 5-foot-8 guard has scored at least 14 points in seven of his last nine games and grabbed at least six rebounds in four of the past 10 contests. Forward Nana Opoku, the No. 2 scorer (9.9), has scored in double figures in seven straight, averaging 12.6 points in that span.

How to make Mount St. Mary's vs. Bryant picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 139 points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mount St. Mary's vs. Bryant? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.