Who's Playing
Kent State Golden Flashes @ Buffalo Bulls
Current Records: Kent State 10-11, Buffalo 2-18
How To Watch
- When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Kent State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The point spread may have favored Kent State on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell to the RedHawks 71-67. Kent State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 15.3% worse than the opposition.
Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight defeat. They suffered a painful 91-70 defeat at the hands of the Bobcats.
The Golden Flashes' defeat was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 10-11. As for the Bulls, their loss dropped their record down to 2-18.
Kent State beat the Bulls 72-65 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Kent State repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Buffalo and Kent State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 10, 2023 - Kent State 72 vs. Buffalo 65
- Jan 27, 2023 - Kent State 74 vs. Buffalo 68
- Mar 04, 2022 - Kent State 70 vs. Buffalo 65
- Jan 21, 2022 - Buffalo 64 vs. Kent State 51
- Mar 05, 2021 - Buffalo 81 vs. Kent State 67
- Jan 19, 2021 - Kent State 84 vs. Buffalo 81
- Feb 21, 2020 - Buffalo 104 vs. Kent State 98
- Jan 24, 2020 - Kent State 70 vs. Buffalo 66
- Feb 22, 2019 - Buffalo 80 vs. Kent State 57
- Jan 25, 2019 - Buffalo 88 vs. Kent State 79