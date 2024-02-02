Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Kent State 10-11, Buffalo 2-18

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kent State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Kent State on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell to the RedHawks 71-67. Kent State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 15.3% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight defeat. They suffered a painful 91-70 defeat at the hands of the Bobcats.

The Golden Flashes' defeat was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 10-11. As for the Bulls, their loss dropped their record down to 2-18.

Kent State beat the Bulls 72-65 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Kent State repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Buffalo and Kent State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.