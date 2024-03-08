Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: N. Illinois 10-20, Buffalo 4-26

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Buffalo Bulls and the N. Illinois Huskies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 8th at Alumni Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 78-66 to the Bobcats. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Buffalo in their matchups with Ohio: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Sy Chatman, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Jonnivius Smith was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with three steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Huskies also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Chippewas by a score of 69-63. N. Illinois has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who scored 27 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points.

The Bulls' loss dropped their record down to 4-26. As for the Huskies, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-20 record this season.

Buffalo came up short against N. Illinois in their previous matchup back in February, falling 72-68. Will Buffalo have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Buffalo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.