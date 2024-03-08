Who's Playing
N. Illinois Huskies @ Buffalo Bulls
Current Records: N. Illinois 10-20, Buffalo 4-26
How To Watch
- When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
What to Know
We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Buffalo Bulls and the N. Illinois Huskies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 8th at Alumni Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 78-66 to the Bobcats. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Buffalo in their matchups with Ohio: they've now lost three in a row.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Sy Chatman, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Jonnivius Smith was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with three steals and two blocks.
Meanwhile, the Huskies also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Chippewas by a score of 69-63. N. Illinois has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The losing side was boosted by Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who scored 27 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points.
The Bulls' loss dropped their record down to 4-26. As for the Huskies, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-20 record this season.
Buffalo came up short against N. Illinois in their previous matchup back in February, falling 72-68. Will Buffalo have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Buffalo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.
- Feb 13, 2024 - N. Illinois 72 vs. Buffalo 68
- Feb 28, 2023 - Buffalo 85 vs. N. Illinois 75
- Jan 07, 2023 - Buffalo 80 vs. N. Illinois 62
- Feb 26, 2022 - Buffalo 70 vs. N. Illinois 60
- Feb 24, 2022 - Buffalo 79 vs. N. Illinois 68
- Feb 23, 2021 - Buffalo 102 vs. N. Illinois 74
- Jan 04, 2020 - N. Illinois 73 vs. Buffalo 72
- Jan 22, 2019 - N. Illinois 77 vs. Buffalo 75
- Feb 10, 2018 - N. Illinois 90 vs. Buffalo 88
- Jan 16, 2018 - Buffalo 95 vs. N. Illinois 67