Butler vs. Baylor odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 10 from proven model

The No. 11 Baylor Bears will take on the No. 18 Butler Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ferrell Center. Baylor is 7-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while Butler is 9-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. Baylor has won six in a row and has not lost since Nov. 8. The Bulldogs come in undefeated, with seven victories in double figures.The Bears are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. Butler odds, while the over-under is set at 131.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Bears took down Arizona 63-58 on Saturday. Freddie Gillespie was one of the most active players for the squad, as he posted a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five blocks. The Bears handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season.

The Bears took control early without much from Jared Butler, third in the Big 12 in scoring coming in. He didn't score until after a 15-0 run that put Baylor up 22-8, and finished with 13 points.

Meanwhile, Butler won 76-62 over Florida. Four players scored in double digits: Sean McDermott (16), Aaron Thompson (16), Jordan Tucker (13), and Kamar Baldwin (12). The Bulldogs shot 52 percent while holding the Gators to 44 percent. Butler made nine of 20 3-pointers. Butler owns the nation's longest streak of consecutive non-conference home victories at 56.

