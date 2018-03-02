Butler vs. Seton Hall: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis
Seton Hall looks to end its season on a high note after losing in overtime to Villanova this week
How to watch Butler vs. Seton Hall
- Date: Saturday, March 3
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: Seton Hall is fresh off an emotional overtime loss to Big East bully Villanova, ending a 3-game winning streak for the Pirates. So how will they respond in the final home stand of the season? Will be a major storyline to track as Butler rolls into town as the Bulldogs, too, are fresh off an extra period game in which they lost in double overtime to St. John's.
Butler needs this one a smidge more than the Pirates to get off the dreaded bubble it finds itself on in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology.
-
Penn St. still on the bubble
Penn State's win over Ohio State puts the Nittany Lions ever closer to true toss-up status...
-
ISU's Wigginton soars for poster jam
Wigginton threw it down with such force, he couldn't keep his balance when he eventually came...
-
How to watch North Carolina and Duke
The Tobacco Road Rivalry is getting another chapter on Saturday night
-
Nebraska lacks wins vs. Quadrant 1
The Huskers had a prime opportunity to boost their case Friday and fell well short against...
-
Villanova vs. Georgetown odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgetown vs. Villanova game 10,000 time...
-
How to watch Rhode Island vs. Davidson
The A-10 winning Rams look to rebound from a disappointing 30-point drudging at the hands of...