Butler vs. Seton Hall: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis

How to watch Butler vs. Seton Hall



Date: Saturday, March 3



Saturday, March 3 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey



Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: CBS Sports Network



CBS Sports Network Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Odds and analysis



Analysis: Seton Hall is fresh off an emotional overtime loss to Big East bully Villanova, ending a 3-game winning streak for the Pirates. So how will they respond in the final home stand of the season? Will be a major storyline to track as Butler rolls into town as the Bulldogs, too, are fresh off an extra period game in which they lost in double overtime to St. John's.

Butler needs this one a smidge more than the Pirates to get off the dreaded bubble it finds itself on in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology.