Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, BYU looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 36-27 lead against Kansas State.

If BYU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-6 in no time. On the other hand, Kansas State will have to make due with a 15-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Kansas State 15-8, BYU 16-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN2

What to Know

After two games on the road, BYU is heading back home. They and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Marriott Center.

While it was all tied up 34-34 at halftime, BYU was not quite the Sooners' equal in the second half on Tuesday. The Cougars took a 82-66 bruising from the Sooners.

BYU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Fousseyni Traore, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds, and Dallin Hall who scored 17 points along with five assists and two steals.

Kansas State can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They came out on top against the Jayhawks by a score of 75-70.

Kansas State can attribute much of their success to Tylor Perry, who scored 26 points along with five rebounds and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Perry has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Cam Carter, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cougars' loss dropped their record down to 16-6. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 15-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: BYU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, BYU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep BYU in mind: they have a solid 14-8 record against the spread this season.

Odds

BYU is a big 11-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

