Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: SE Louisiana 1-1, BYU 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming:

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The BYU Cougars will be playing at home against the SE Louisiana Lions at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Marriott Center. SE Louisiana took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on BYU, who comes in off a win.

Last Friday, the Cougars were able to grind out a solid victory over the Aztecs, taking the game 74-65. The win made it back-to-back wins for BYU.

BYU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Fousseyni Traore led the charge by earning 12 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Richie Saunders, who earned 12 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact SE Louisiana found out the hard way on Friday. They took a 86-71 bruising from the Tigers.

SE Louisiana's loss came about despite a quality game from Roger McFarlane, who shot 4-for-7 from deep and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cougars' victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Lions, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Going forward, the game looks promising for BYU, as the team is favored by a full 19.5 points. They finished last season with a 15-13-1 record against the spread.

BYU ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 13-5 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $283.42. On the other hand, SE Louisiana was 4-10 as the underdog last season.

Odds

BYU is a big 19.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

