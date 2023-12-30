Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Wyoming 7-5, BYU 11-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

What to Know

The BYU Cougars will stay at home for another game and welcome the Wyoming Cowboys at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Marriott Center. BYU knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Wyoming likes a good challenge.

BYU has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight contests by 28 points or more this season. They took their matchup at home on Friday with ease, bagging a 101-59 victory over the Knights. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 28 in BYU's favor.

BYU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Spencer Johnson, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Another player making a difference was Richie Saunders, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys couldn't handle the Miners on Thursday and fell 78-67.

Wyoming's loss came about despite a quality game from Mason Walters, who scored 16 points. Less helpful for Wyoming was Brendan Wenzel's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Cougars pushed their record up to 11-1 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 34.78 points. As for the Cowboys, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-5.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: BYU haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Wyoming, though, as they've been averaging 15.6 turnovers per game. Given BYU's sizeable advantage in that area, Wyoming will need to find a way to close that gap.