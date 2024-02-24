Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: UC Davis 16-11, Cal-Baker. 10-17

How To Watch

What to Know

UC Davis is 5-0 against the Roadrunners since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Icardo Center. Despite being away, UC Davis is looking at a three-point advantage in the spread.

UC Davis can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They escaped with a win against the Matadors by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 79-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Beach.

Even though they lost, Cal-Baker. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as LBSU only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

The Aggies' victory bumped their record up to 16-11. As for the Roadrunners, they dropped their record down to 10-17 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

UC Davis beat the Roadrunners 78-71 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Davis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UC Davis is a 3-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134 points.

Series History

UC Davis has won all of the games they've played against Cal-Baker. in the last 3 years.