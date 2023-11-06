Who's Playing

University of La Verne Leopards @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: University of La Verne 0-0, Cal Poly 0-0

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

The Cal Poly Mustangs will host the University of La Verne Leopards to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Robert A. Mott Gym.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Poly were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 32.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like University of La Verne struggles in that department as they were even better at 34 per game.

Looking back to last season, Cal Poly struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 7-24 record.