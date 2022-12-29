Who's Playing

Northridge @ Cal Poly

Current Records: Northridge 3-8; Cal Poly 6-6

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Northridge Matadors will be on the road. Northridge and the Cal Poly Mustangs will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robert A. Mott Gym. The Matadors won both of their matches against Cal Poly last season (68-55 and 83-78) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Northridge was expected to lose against the San Diego Toreros last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Northridge snuck past San Diego with an 83-78 win. Northridge got double-digit scores from four players: guard Atin Wright (31), forward Fidelis Okereke (14), guard De'Sean Allen-Eikens (12), and guard Dionte Bostick (10).

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for the Mustangs in a 72-59 victory over the San Diego Christian Hawks last Thursday.

Their wins bumped the Matadors to 3-8 and Cal Poly to 6-6. Last week Northridge relied heavily on Atin Wright, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six rebounds. It will be up to Cal Poly's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northridge have won nine out of their last 14 games against Cal Poly.