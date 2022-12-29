Who's Playing
Northridge @ Cal Poly
Current Records: Northridge 3-8; Cal Poly 6-6
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Northridge Matadors will be on the road. Northridge and the Cal Poly Mustangs will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robert A. Mott Gym. The Matadors won both of their matches against Cal Poly last season (68-55 and 83-78) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Northridge was expected to lose against the San Diego Toreros last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Northridge snuck past San Diego with an 83-78 win. Northridge got double-digit scores from four players: guard Atin Wright (31), forward Fidelis Okereke (14), guard De'Sean Allen-Eikens (12), and guard Dionte Bostick (10).
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for the Mustangs in a 72-59 victory over the San Diego Christian Hawks last Thursday.
Their wins bumped the Matadors to 3-8 and Cal Poly to 6-6. Last week Northridge relied heavily on Atin Wright, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six rebounds. It will be up to Cal Poly's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northridge have won nine out of their last 14 games against Cal Poly.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Northridge 83 vs. Cal Poly 78
- Jan 08, 2022 - Northridge 68 vs. Cal Poly 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Northridge 64 vs. Cal Poly 51
- Jan 29, 2021 - Cal Poly 76 vs. Northridge 70
- Feb 13, 2020 - Northridge 81 vs. Cal Poly 73
- Jan 11, 2020 - Cal Poly 74 vs. Northridge 56
- Feb 02, 2019 - Northridge 83 vs. Cal Poly 65
- Jan 12, 2019 - Northridge 78 vs. Cal Poly 74
- Feb 22, 2018 - Cal Poly 90 vs. Northridge 86
- Jan 20, 2018 - Northridge 72 vs. Cal Poly 54
- Mar 02, 2017 - Cal Poly 76 vs. Northridge 70
- Feb 15, 2017 - Cal Poly 85 vs. Northridge 71
- Feb 20, 2016 - Northridge 75 vs. Cal Poly 71
- Jan 21, 2016 - Northridge 76 vs. Cal Poly 74