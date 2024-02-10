Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Iona 12-10, Canisius 8-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Canisius is 0-10 against the Gaels since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Koessler Athletic Center. Canisius is staggering into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Gaels will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

Last Tuesday, the Golden Griffins came up short against the Purple Eagles and fell 69-64.

Meanwhile, the Gaels had just enough and edged the Purple Eagles out 74-71 on Thursday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Golden Griffins dropped their record down to 8-14 with that loss, which was their ninth straight on the road. As for the Gaels, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-10 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Iona, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizable advantage in that area, the Gaels will need to find a way to close that gap.

Canisius came up short against the Gaels in their previous matchup back in January, falling 70-58. Will Canisius have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Iona has won all of the games they've played against Canisius in the last 5 years.