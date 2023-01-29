Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Canisius

Current Records: Manhattan 6-13; Canisius 5-14

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Canisius and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Golden Griffins were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 87-82 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Manhattan was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 68-62 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Canisius is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

Canisius was able to grind out a solid win over Manhattan in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, winning 64-57. Will the Golden Griffins repeat their success, or do the Jaspers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Odds

The Golden Griffins are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Griffins as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Canisius have won eight out of their last 12 games against Manhattan.