Who's Playing
Manhattan @ Canisius
Current Records: Manhattan 6-13; Canisius 5-14
What to Know
The Canisius Golden Griffins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Canisius and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Golden Griffins were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 87-82 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.
Meanwhile, Manhattan was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 68-62 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.
Canisius is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.
Canisius was able to grind out a solid win over Manhattan in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, winning 64-57. Will the Golden Griffins repeat their success, or do the Jaspers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Griffins are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Griffins as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Canisius have won eight out of their last 12 games against Manhattan.
- Jan 06, 2023 - Canisius 64 vs. Manhattan 57
- Feb 06, 2022 - Canisius 77 vs. Manhattan 70
- Jan 16, 2022 - Manhattan 80 vs. Canisius 75
- Feb 23, 2020 - Canisius 57 vs. Manhattan 56
- Jan 03, 2020 - Manhattan 71 vs. Canisius 67
- Mar 08, 2019 - Canisius 69 vs. Manhattan 65
- Feb 17, 2019 - Manhattan 70 vs. Canisius 65
- Jan 19, 2018 - Canisius 68 vs. Manhattan 59
- Jan 28, 2017 - Canisius 78 vs. Manhattan 64
- Dec 02, 2016 - Canisius 77 vs. Manhattan 76
- Jan 15, 2016 - Canisius 65 vs. Manhattan 62
- Jan 07, 2016 - Manhattan 94 vs. Canisius 86