The Citadel Bulldogs @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: The Citadel 6-4, Charleston 5-4

What to Know

Charleston is 3-0 against The Citadel since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Charleston Cougars will be playing at home against The Citadel Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Arena. Charleston will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Charleston scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They strolled past the Rams with points to spare, taking the game 85-70. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Charleston has managed all season.

Among those leading the charge was Ben Burnham, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of CJ Fulton, who scored six points along with six steals and five assists.

The Citadel aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game last Tuesday extended their overall winning streak to three. They blew past the Falcons, posting a 88-60 win at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 43-21.

The Cougars have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 5-4 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 6-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charleston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Charleston's way against The Citadel in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 as Charleston made off with a 79-57 win. Does Charleston have another victory up their sleeve, or will The Citadel turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Charleston is a big 13.5-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Charleston has won all of the games they've played against The Citadel in the last 8 years.