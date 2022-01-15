Who's Playing
Winthrop @ Charleston Southern
Current Records: Winthrop 9-6; Charleston Southern 3-12
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are 2-11 against the Winthrop Eagles since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Charleston Southern and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while the Buccaneers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Charleston Southern received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 67-52 to the Campbell Fighting Camels.
Meanwhile, Winthrop didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 86-80 victory.
Charleston Southern is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-9 ATS when expected to lose.
The Buccaneers are now 3-12 while the Eagles sit at 9-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Charleston Southern has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Winthrop's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.90% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
Odds
The Eagles are a big 14-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
