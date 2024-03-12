The No. 1 seed Charleston Cougars and the No. 7 seed Stony Brook Seawolves square off in the 2024 CAA Tournament final on Tuesday. Charleston has won 11 straight games, including a 61-56 win over Towson in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Stony Brook knocked off the No. 3 seed Hofstra 63-59 to advance to the championship game.

Tipoff from The Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 10-point favorites in the latest Stony Brook vs. Charleston odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5. Before making any Charleston vs. Stony Brook picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Stony Brook vs. Charleston and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Charleston vs. Stony Brook:

Stony Brook vs. Charleston spread: Cougars -10

Stony Brook vs. Charleston over/under: 153.5 points

Stony Brook vs. Charleston money line: Cougars -488, Seawolves +367

SB: Stony Brook has hit the 1H ML in 16 of last 21 games

CHA: Charleston has hit the 1H ML in 25 of last 33 games

Stony Brook vs. Charleston picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Charleston can cover

Junior forward Ante Brzovic is a lengthy presence in the frontcourt for the Cougars. Brzovic scores in the low post and has a nice touch around the rim. The native of Croatia averages 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. On Sunday, he totaled 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Junior guard Reyne Smith has a knack for spacing the floor on the perimeter. Smith excels at moving without the ball to set up catch-and-shoot situations. He logs 12.4 points and shoots 39.8% from beyond the arc. In his last game, Smith had 16 points and five boards. See which team to pick here.

Why Stony Brook can cover

Senior guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore is one of the most consistent playmakers on the floor. Stephenson-Moore puts the ball on the deck with ease and has a sweet jumper. The New York native averages a team-best 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and makes 42% of his 3-pointers. In the semifinal win over Hofstra, he had 23 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Senior guard Aaron Clarke is another valuable player in the backcourt. Clarke can score from all three levels and has the vision to make the correct read as a passer. The New Jersey native averages 14 points and three assists per contest. He's scored at least 18 points in four of his last six games. In the quarterfinal win over Drexel, Clarke dropped 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Stony Brook vs. Charleston picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 151 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Charleston vs. Stony Brook and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $1,700 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.