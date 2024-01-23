Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: UAB 12-6, Charlotte 11-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UAB has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UAB Blazers and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Blazers earned a 69-61 win over the Pirates.

UAB got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Eric Gaines out in front who scored 17 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Christian Coleman was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Charlotte came tearing into Saturday's contest with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 56-44 victory over the Mean Green. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as Charlotte did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Charlotte to victory, but perhaps none more so than Lu'Cye Patterson, who scored 20 points.

The Blazers pushed their record up to 12-6 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.3 points per game. As for the 49ers, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UAB have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given UAB's sizeable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

UAB is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Charlotte is a 4.5-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

UAB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.