Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Charlotte

Current Records: Massachusetts 3-1; Charlotte 4-0

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will square off against the Charlotte 49ers at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at HTC Center. Both teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous games but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

UMass skirted by the Murray State Racers 71-69 this past Friday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Noah Fernandes with 0:01 remaining. Forward Matt Cross (15 points), Fernandes (14 points), and guard T.J. Weeks Jr. (13 points) were the top scorers for the Minutemen. Matt Cross' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes this past Thursday.

Speaking of close games: Charlotte narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 68-65. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Charlotte can attribute much of their success to forward Aly Khalifa, who had 14 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Their wins bumped UMass to 3-1 and Charlotte to 4-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Minutemen and the 49ers clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Minutemen are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.